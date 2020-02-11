Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Manish Sisodia Secures Early Lead on Patparganj Seat

Manish Sisodia (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 11: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Manish Sisodia maintained a sustainable lead over his rivals in Patparganj assembly constituency. Counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election results 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. While Manish Sisodia was leading, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravinder Singh Negi was trailing, according to numbers available till 9:30 am. Manish Sisodia Has Net Worth of Rs 26 Lakh, Becomes Poorer in 5 Years, Says Delhi Deputy CM's Assembly Elections 2020 Affidavit.

Against Sisodia, Congress fielded Laxman Rawat from Patparganj seat. While Sisodia has been a household name in Delhi for his reforms in the education sector, Negi and Rawat are new to the constituency. The AAP second-in-command after Arvind Kejriwal is aiming for hat-tricks. In 2015, Sisodia won the seat by a margin of 28791 votes. The Patparganj seat saw a turnout of 61.28 per cent, one of the highest turnout in Delhi. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live Updates.

The AAP and the BJP are leading in 18 and 11 seats respectively in Delhi, polls for which were held on February 8, according to early trends by the Election Commission. In the 2015 assembly elections, the AAP emerged victorious by winning 67 seats out of the 70 seats. The BJP came a distant second with 3 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.