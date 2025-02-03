Delhi, February 3: The upcoming assembly election in Delhi will see the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) facing a direct fight from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the Congress also vying for power. While the 70-member assembly of Delhi will go to polls on Wednesday, February 5, the satta bazar is abuzz with predictions for the Delhi assembly elections 2025. According to Phalodi Satta Bazar's prediction, AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, will be locked in a tough fight with the saffron party in the February 5 polls.

Rajasthan's Phalodi Satta Bazar Projection for AAP, BJP and Congress

While AAP is making a bid to get power in the national capital for a third straight term, the BJP is looking to snatch Delhi from the ruling party. As per Rajasthan's Phalodi Satta Bazar projection, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP continues to remain the favourite despite a sharp fall in its really when compared to 2020 and 2015. Aam Aadmi Party is projected to win 38 to 40 seats in the Delhi elections, as per Phalodi Satta Bazar estimates. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of ‘Hooliganism’ Ahead of Polls, Alleges Inaction by Delhi Police.

Earlier, the satta market had estimated 37 to 39 seats for AAP. Having said that, the Phalodi Satta Bazar has projected that the BJP has a strong chance to take the pole position in Delhi after a negligible outing in the 2020 and 2015 assembly elections. Rajasthan's Phalodi Satta Bazar has projected the saffron party to win 30 to 32 seats in the upcoming elections. However, the satta market has not given any estimate for Congress.

Tough Fight Between AAP and BJP, Says Satta Bazar

The Matka players of Phalodi Satta Bazar had earlier projected the grand old party to win a 0-1 seat. It must be noted that Congress currently holds zero seats in the Delhi Assembly. Sharing estimates for certain high-profile contests, Phalodi Satta Bazar has projected Arvind Kejriwal to win the New Delhi assembly seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025 Predictions by Phalodi Satta Bazar: Will AAP Retain Power or BJP Spring a Surprise? Know Seat Projections by Matka Players.

Similarly, Delhi CM Atishi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia are also said to be leading in Kalkaji and Jangpura against their rivals. While the Phalodi Satta Bazar projects a likely victory for the AAP, it has also estimated a fall in its seat count, giving the BJP more chances of bettering its performance from the previous two elections. On the other hand, Congress is facing the uphill task of reclaiming its foothold in Delhi, which it dominated in the past.

