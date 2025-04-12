Ramgarh, April 12: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday said the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are "safe" and "tamper-proof". He said that EVMs used in India cannot be connected to internet, bluetooth or infrared and it is not possible anyway to tamper with it. EVMs in Country Absolutely Safe, Not Being Tampered With, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

"Legal scrutiny has been done on EVMs. The EVMs used in India can neither be connected to internet nor bluetooth nor infrared. The EVMs cannot be connected to anything in any way. Therefore, it is not possible to tamper with it. So, India's EVMs are tamper-proof," Kumar said addressing media persons in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

Kumar arrived in Ranchi on Friday evening on a three-day visit to Jharkhand. The CEC on Saturday interacted with 55 volunteers in Ramgarh, who participated in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections last year.