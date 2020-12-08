New Delhi, December 8: With the farmers' protest continuing since the past 13 days, the Opposition parties on Tuesday sought a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind. The Rashtrapati Bhavan issued an appointment for 5 pm tomorrow for a five-member delegation, which would discuss the controversial farm laws with the President. Bharat Bandh: Amit Shah Calls For Meeting With Farmer Leaders at 7 PM Today, Aims to End Impasse.

Although more number of Opposition leaders wanted to meet Kovind, the Rashtrapati Bhavan issued permission for only a five-member delegation, in accordance to the COVID-19 safety norms.

The leaders who would be meeting the President include Congress veteran Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Their parties, along with most other political outfits of the anti-BJP bloc, had actively supported the Bharat Bandh called today by the protesting farmers.

"A joint delegation of Opposition parties will meet President Kovind tomorrow at 5 pm. The delegation will include Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and others. Due to COVID-19 protocol, only 5 people have been allowed to meet him," Yechury said.

The three controversial farm reform laws, which have provoked the farmers' stir, was passed by the Parliament in September-end. The laws provide an official framework to contractual farming, remove undue limits on stocking and allow farmers to sell their produce outside the agriculture produce marketing committees (APMCs).

While the government has vehemently defended the laws, calling them essential to increase farmers' income, the protesters have alleged a ploy. They claim that by "dismantling the APMCs", the government would end up diluting the MSP (Minimum Support Prices)-based system of procurement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).