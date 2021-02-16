New Delhi, February 16: There has been a steep rise in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country since more than a week with fuel being sold in come cities close to Rs 100 per litre. Reacting to the fuel price hike, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday shared an old creative by popular dairy brand Amul on rising prices of petrol and diesel. Sharing the 2013 cartoon, Priyanka Chaturvedi said the creative continues to be relevant even today, taking an apparent dig at the central government. Madhya Pradesh Man Protests by Raising Bat And Helmet After Premium Petrol Price in Bhopal Crossed Century-Mark; Image Goes Viral.

Chaturvedi tweeted: "This Amul creative from 2013 continues to be relevant even in 2021." The old creative shared by the Shiv Sena leader shows the Amul girl getting frustrated at rising cost of petrol and diesel in the country. While the creative was shared first by Amul in 2013, Chaturvedi said it remain relevant today as the fuel prices are going up again. Fuel Price After Budget 2021-22: Agriculture Infrastructure Cess Introduced of Rs 2.5 on Petrol, Rs 4 on Diesel.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Shares Old Amul Creative on Fuel Price Hike:

This Amul creative from 2013 continues to be relevant even in 2021 🤐🤐@Amul_Coop pic.twitter.com/h9zAhx5AVF — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel saw a fresh hike on Tuesday. This is the eighth consecutive hike in the fuel prices. After today’s hike, a litre of petrol is sold at Rs 89.29 in Delhi, up from Rs 88.99 a day ago. Petrol prices in other major cities have also increased. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 95.75. In Kolkata, petrol price has increased to Rs 90.54, while it is retailing at Rs 91.45 in Chennai.

Bengaluru residents will have to pay over Rs 92 for a litre of petrol. Diesel prices have also gone up. In Delhi, the price of diesel is Rs 79.70. Mumbai residents need to pay Rs 86.72 for a litre of diesel. In Kolkata, it has crossed the Rs 83-mark for the first time.

