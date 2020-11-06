Gaighat Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies in the 243-seat Bihar Vidhan Sabha. Gaighat, earlier known as Gaighatti, is geographically located in the district of Muzaffarpur. The assembly constituency of Gaighat covers many important regions such as Katra, Sonpur, Dhanaur, Madhepura, and more. It will be interesting to see which alliance does the populace in the Gaighat assembly constituency chooses in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had already declared the voting schedule of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020. This time the Bihar State Elections 2020 would take place in 3 phases as against 5 phases. The first phase of Bihar Polls 2020 got over on October 28 (for 71 seats), whereas the second phase got over on November 3 (for 94 seats). The last phase of polling in Bihar Assembly Elections is on November 7 (for 78 seats). Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

The EC had also announced that the results of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 would be declared on November 10. If you are looking for the complete poll schedule of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, main candidates, and past results of Gaighat constituency, then you have arrived at the right place.

Full details of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Schedule

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Assembly Elections, it was Maheshwar Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who defeated Veena Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a victory margin of nearly 4,000 votes. In the 2010 Bihar State Elections, it was Veena Devi of the BJP who had emerged victorious, after defeating RJD’s Maheshwar Prasad Yadav.

It will be interesting to see which party does the electorate elects in Bihar Polls 2020. This time, Maheshwar Prasad Yadav will be contesting on the ticket of Janata Dal (United). Against him will be RJD’s Niranjan Rai and Lok Janshakti Party’s Komal Singh.

The NDA alliance has already announced its CM candidate in Nitish Kumar. As for Mahagathbandhan, it is speculated that Tejashwi Yadav will be leading the alliance if they win. With Chirag Paswan deciding to contest alone (and only against JD-U candidates), it will be intriguing to see which alliance emerges victorious in the upcoming Bihar State Elections 2020.

2020 gaighat Assembly Election: Candidates' list MLA Candidates Party Votes KOMAL SINGH LJP NA NIRANJAN ROY RJD NA MAHESHWAR PD YADAV JD(U) NA AYUSH SAHNI URF MUKESH SAHNI Lok Chetna Dal NA ALOK KUMAR Janhit Kisan Party NA CHULIYA DEVI Aapki Apni Adhikar Party NA PRAVHU SHANI Bajjikanchal Vikas Party NA BHARAT PASWAN Bahujan Mukti Party NA RANJAN KUMAR Samata Party NA RAJPAL DAS Rashtriya Jan Vikas Party NA RIZWANUL HAQUE Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party NA LALITA SINGH Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) NA VIKASH KUMAR Rashtriya Jan Jan Party NA VIPALAV KUMAR PASWAN Aam Janmat Party, NA SHUBHANKAR KUMAR SINGH AIFB NA SUDHIR KUMAR JHA Janata Party NA SUBODH KUMAR SINGH The Plurals Party NA KUMAR ALOK IND NA GANESH JHA IND NA GHULAM AHMAD RAZA IND NA THAKUR DHANANJAY SINGH IND NA DEEPAK RAY URF BIPAT RAY IND NA MD NAIJUL ANSARI IND NA

