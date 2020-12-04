Hyderabad, December 3: The counting of votes for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections 2020 will begin at 8 am on Friday. The GHMC Election 2020 results will be declared by evening. A total of 46.60 per cent of over 74 lakh voters cast their votes on Tuesday in the elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Viewers can catch live streaming of counting of votes on TV9 Telugu. GHMC Elections 2020: Repoll Ordered in Hyderabad's Old Malakpet Ward After Ballot Paper Goof-Up.

A total of 34,54,552 votes were polled in 149 divisions on Tuesday. The overall poll percentage by men was 48.09, women 45 and by others 10.81 per cent. A total of 74,67,256 people were eligible to cast their votes. They include 38,89,637 men, 35,76,941 women and 678 others. The overall poll percentage was higher than 45.27 per cent recorded in 2016 GHMC elections. GHMC Elections 2020: 18.2% Voter Turnout Recorded Till Noon For Hyderabad Municipal Polls.

Live Streaming of Counting of Votes on TV9 Telugu:

A total of 1,122 candidates were in the fray in 150 wards. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections. The main competition was between K Chandrashekhar Rao’s TRS, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and the BJP. The TRS contested all seats while the BJP fielded candidates in 149 divisions, the Congress in 146, the TDP in 106, the MIM in 51, the CPI in 17 and the CPI-M in 12 divisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).