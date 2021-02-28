Jammu, February 28: Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a non-political rally in Jammu on Saturday. Ghulam Nabi Azad said that PM Modi has not forgotten his roots despite becoming the Prime Minister of the country. The Congress leader called the Prime Minister a "grounded" person and said that he is connected to roots.

The former parliamentarian stated that PM Modi proudly calls himself "chaiwala". Adding further, Azad said that though he has political differences with the Prime Minister, but he is a "grounded person" Azad said, "I like lot of things about many leaders. I'm from village and feel proud... Even our PM hails from village and used to sell tea. We're political rivals but I appreciate that he doesn't hide his true self. Those who do, are living in bubble." Congress is Weakening, 'G-23' Will Work to Strengthen It: Dissenters at Jammu Meet.

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Statement:

#WATCH I like lot of things about many leaders. I'm from village & feel proud... Even our PM hails from village & used to sell tea. We're political rivals but I appreciate that he doesn't hide his true self. Those who do, are living in bubble: Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu pic.twitter.com/8KKIYOwzZB — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

Earlier this month, PM Modi had become emotional in Parliament during a farewell to Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha. He had said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House." PM Modi had further added, "Power comes and goes. But how to handle it must be learnt from Ghulam Nabi Azad. I consider him a true friend."

Notably, Azad was among several party leaders, including Manish Tewari, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma, who had recently written to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul. After then, the group of Congress dissenters is also known as "G-23".

On Saturday, the members of the "G-23" faction of the party attended a reception offered by an NGO to Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu city on Saturday. The reception meeting was called "Shanti Sammelan", and senior Congress leaders Sibal, Sharma, Singh, Hooda, Raj Babbar, and Vivek Tankha attended the event. They said that they would work to strengthen it.

