Ahmedabad, December 8: Initial trends for the Gujarat Assembly election shows Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) crossing 100 seats as the saffron party is leading in over 120 seats while Congress is leading on 40 seats. The new entrant in Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is currently leading in only four seats.

The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh term in the state, with just hours left for counting of votes for Assembly elections held on December 1 and 5. The voter turnout in Gujarat was about 64.65 per cent in both phases. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh’s voter turnout was over 74 per cent. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Extends Lead to Over 50 Seats, Congress Ahead in 16; Counting Underway

BJP Races Ahead Of Congress And AAP:

It was a high-stakes three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and AAP. Political observers said the outcome will determine who captures the main opposition space in Gujarat. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front’s feat in West Bengal. For the BJP, a positive result will firm up Narendra Modi’s bid for a third consecutive term as PM in 2024. Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2022: Counting of Votes Begins Across 37 Centres

For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake and Thursday’s results will reveal if the party’s ‘silent campaign’ has cut ice with people when Top leaders of the party were busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

