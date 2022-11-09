Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, former deputy CM of Gujarat Nitin Patel on Wednesday said that he will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections. Meanwhile, senior BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama also said that he will not fight Assembly elections. He also said that he has expressed the same to senior leader of party. "I've decided other workers should get opportunity. I've fought the elections 9 times till now. I express my gratitude to the party." Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Dates and Complete Schedule: Voting To Be Held in Two Phases on December 1 and December 5, Results on December 8.

Nitin Patel To Not Contest Upcoming Assembly Elections

#GujaratElections2022 | Former Deputy CM of Gujarat Nitin Patel to not contest upcoming Assembly elections. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/HSK2yoaoSW — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

