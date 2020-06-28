Surat, June 28: The basement of a civic hospital in Gujarat's Surat being used as a COVID-19 facility was flooded after water from an underground tank overflowed causing hardships to 65 patients, an official said on Sunday. The incident happened late Saturday night and was set right soon after, he added.

However, videos of the flooded facility went viral on social media some time later. Surat Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Health), Dr Ashish Naik, confirmed there were 65 coronavirus positive patients at the COVID facility set up in the multi- level parking of SMIMER Hospital. Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Had Met CM Vijay Rupani Today.

Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda

"Water from an underground tank overflowed and flooded the basement briefly. The water was flushed out and the issue resolved within half an hour," Naik said. Meanwhile, state Congress president Amit Chavda shared the video and attacked the Vijay Rupani government over what he claimed was the "fake Gujarat model".

Chavda also questioned state Health Minister Nitin Patel over preparations to contain the outbreak. "See the condition of ward for patients of #Covid_19 in #BJP-ruled Surat Municipal Corporation hospital in @narendramodi's #Fake_Gujarat_model. @vijayrupanibjp @Nitinbhai_Patel please tell us, was this your preparation to defeat #Covid_19?" he tweeted along with a 30-second video.

Surat has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases recently, with the district reporting its highest single-day tally of 184 cases on Saturday, of which 174 were in Surat civic limits.