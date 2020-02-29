Gujarat Govt Spent Only Rs 8 Crore for US President Donald Trump's Visit, Says CM Vijay Rupani

File image of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani | (Photo credit: IANS)

Gandhinagar, February 29: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday informed the state Assembly that his government spent only Rs 8 crore on United States President Donald Trump's visit. He was reacting to the opposition's allegation which claimed that over Rs 100 crore were spent during Trump visit.

Rebutting the the opposition's allegations, Rupani said, as Indian Express quoted, "I am very surprised that they (Congress) are talking about Rs 100 crore spent on US President Donald Trump’s visit. I do not know where they got this number from. From the state government only Rs 8 crore was sanctioned, out of which Rs 4.5 crore was spent on roads by the AMC." Donald Trump India Visit: Temporary Welcome Gate At Motera Stadium Collapses Ahead Of February 24 Mega Event, Watch Video.

Apart from this information, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had said that it spent Rs 27 crore to re-carpet 20 roads covering a length of nearly 30 km around the Motera stadium. The AMC also mentioned that Rs 4.5 crore was spent by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on roads for Trump's visit.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress President Amit Chavda alleged that the state government is turning a blind eye towards issues of education, malnutrition and other issues. Chavda even claimed in the house that the government is not focusing on construction of roads for Gujarat’s residents. Also, independent MLA Jignesh Mevani questioned erecting a wall to 'mask the poor behind it' for Trump's visit.