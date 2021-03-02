Ahmedabad, March 2: The counting of votes for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on Tuesday, March 2. The Gujarat local body poll results 2021 will be declared by evening. The live streaming of the live counting of votes and results can be watched on TV9 Gujarati. The ruling BJP is eager to continue its winning streak in the local body polls while all eyes will also be on Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM in Gujarat. The elections witnessed a three-way contest between BJP, Congress and AAP. The ruling had earlier won the polls held for six municipal corporations and is now anticipating a victory in the state.

The AIMIM has contested candidates in minority-dominated seats of Modasa and Bharuch municipalities of the state. The voting for the local body polls was held on Sunday. A voter turnout of 58.82 percent, while the figure was 65.80 percent for the district panchayats and 66.60 percent for taluka panchayats, the State Election Commission said on Monday.

Re-polling was held on Monday at a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday's polling by three people. In Gujarat, polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials said.

