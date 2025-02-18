Gandhinagar, February 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was maintaining a steady lead over the Congress in local body elections in Gujarat as the counting was underway on Tuesday. The counting of votes commenced at 9 a.m. for the elections held on February 16 for the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, 68 Municipalities, and three Taluka Panchayats. Notably, Chorwad Municipality recorded the highest voter turnout at a record-breaking 76 per cent. An average voter turnout of 57 per cent was recorded.

Early trends indicate a strong performance by the BJP, with significant victories across multiple wards. In Sanand Municipality, the BJP panel clinched a win in Ward No. 1, while a similar victory was recorded in Mansa Municipality’s Ward No. 1. The party also marked a successful start in Lunawada-Balasinor. The BJP panel has secured a lead in Lunawada and Balasinor while gaining an advantage in Ward No. 1 of Santrampur. The Congress party was ahead in Khanpur-Kanod Taluka Panchayat. Gujarat Local Body Elections 2025: BJP Wins 215 Seats Unopposed, Counting of Votes on February 18.

Additionally, in Bhanvad, all 24 BJP candidates were declared winners unopposed. Further victories for the BJP were registered in Ward No. 1 of Kutiyana Municipality, Valsad Municipality, and Vanthali in Junagadh. Similarly, in Halol Municipality, the BJP panel emerged victorious in Ward No. 1. In Khedbrahma, all four BJP candidates from Ward No. 1 secured a win, reinforcing the party’s stronghold. The ruling party also claimed Ward No. 1 in Halol Municipality.

Early results show a victorious start for the BJP in Raipur’s Gandhinagar Taluka Panchayat seat and Ward No. 1 of Jamjodhpur. The first ward of Chorwad Municipality also went in favour of the BJP. Elsewhere, the party registered significant wins in Chalala, Amreli, securing four seats in the 24-seat Chalala Napa. The BJP also swept Ward No. 1 in Prantij (Sabarkantha), Talod, and Kodinar. Another notable win was recorded in Mansa Municipality’s Ward No. 1. In Lunawada, all four BJP candidates clinched victory in Ward No. 1, while in Dhrol Napa, the BJP secured a win in the same ward. Gujarat Local Elections 2025: Voting Underway for Polls to Junagadh Municipal Corporation, 66 Other Municipalities and 3 Taluka Panchayats, Including Gandhinagar Amid Tight Security.

The party also triumphed in Ward No. 1 in Sanand Napa, Jamjodhpur, and Kodinar. Additionally, the BJP won in Sabarkantha’s Prantij and Talod. The elections in Songadh Municipality (Tapi) saw the BJP securing four seats, marking a significant opening in the 28-seat municipal body. The local body elections are divided into two main categories: Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Rural Local Bodies (RLBs). ULBs include Municipal Corporations and Municipalities that govern cities and towns, while RLBs comprise District Panchayats, Taluka Panchayats, and Gram Panchayats, which oversee rural administration.

Gujarat has six major Municipal Corporations -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar -- each responsible for managing urban infrastructure, sanitation, water supply, and public amenities. Additionally, there are over 150 Municipalities that govern smaller towns. The state also has 33 District Panchayats and 248 Taluka Panchayats that handle rural development programs, village infrastructure, and local governance matters.

Village Panchayats, which form the lowest tier of local governance, play a significant role in implementing state and Central government schemes at the grassroots level. Elections for these bodies are keenly contested, with major political parties like the BJP, Indian National Congress (INC), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) competing for control. Historically, the BJP has dominated Gujarat's local body elections, especially in urban areas where it has consistently secured major victories in Municipal Corporations.

