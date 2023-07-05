Chandigarh, July 5 :The Congress in Haryana on Wednesday got a major shot in the arm as three former legislators, a municipality Chairman, at least 12 sitting and former councillors joined the party, giving a strong blow to the BJP-JJP and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). These leaders joined the party here in the presence of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state President Udaibhan and MP Deepender Hooda.

Welcoming everyone to the party, Bhupinder Hooda said the coalition government “is now a guest for a few months”. Former Union Minister Jai Prakash, former minister Ashok Arora and former MP Sushil Indora were present on the occasion. Hooda said only eight months have been left for the Lok Sabha elections, ad the dates of the elections will be announced by March. Uniform Civil Code: No Change in Stand on UCC, Says Congress.

BJP MLAs Join Congress in Haryana in Presence of Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Watch Video):

“The Chief Minister of Haryana advocates holding the Vidhan Sabha elections along with the Lok Sabha elections, if this happens then only eight months are left for the Vidhan Sabha elections. Many leaders of the BJP and the JJP are in contact with us and can join Congress anytime. The Congress family is continuously growing,” he said. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Promises Rs 4,000 Pension for Widows, Senior Citizens if Party Voted to Power.

Udaibhan assured that full respect would be given to all colleagues who joined the Congress, adding the Congress is fully prepared to enter the electoral battle. “Every section of the state is already troubled by this government, now even leaders and workers of the BJP-JJP, who are sitting in power, are so disappointed and angered by the performance of the government that they are now desperate to defeat the government in the elections, by becoming Congress workers,” he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).