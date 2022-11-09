Mumbai, November 9: Congress has announced its candidates for 67 seats in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The grand-old party is all set for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. The Congress on Thursday released the second list comprising the names of 17 candidates and the third list on Saturday comprising four names, and with it, names of 68 candidates have been declared so far. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Promises 1 Lakh Jobs, Old Pension Scheme, 300 Units Free Power.

The Congress has fielded Chetram Thakur against incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from the Seraj Assembly constituency. Chetram had unsuccessfully contested the seat in the 2017 elections. Meanwhile, Asha Kumari has been fielded from the Dalhousie constituency. Raghubir Singh Bali, son of former Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister GS Bali, is contesting from Nagrota. Sudhir Sharma is in the fray from the Dharamshala constituency. Sharma has previously served as a Minister of Housing, Urban Development, and Town & Country Planning in the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Dr. Pushpendra Verma will take part in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 from the Hamirpur constituency. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Releases First List of 46 Candidates For November 12 Polls.

Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituency Names:

Name of Candidate Constituency Yashwant Singh Khanna Churah Neeraj Nayyar Chamba Asha Kumari Dalhousie Kuldip Singh Pathania Bhattiyat Ajay Mahajan Nurpur Bhawani Singh Pathania Fatehpur Chander Kumar Jawali Surinder Singh Mankotia Jaswan-Pragpur Sanjay Rattan Jawalamukhi Raghubir Singh Bali Nagrota Kewal Singh Pathania Shahpur Sudhir Sharma Dharamshala Ashish Butail Palampur Kishori Lal Baijnath Ravi Thakur Lahaul & Spit Sunder Thakur Kullu Khimi Ram Banjar Sohan Lal Thakur Sundernagar Chetram Thakur Seraj Kaul Singh Thakur Darang Champa Thakur Mandi Prakash Chaudhary Balh Suresh Kumar Bhoranj Rajinder Singh Rana Sujanpur Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Barsar Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Nadau Mukesh Agnihotri Haroli Satpal Raizada Una Vivek Kumar Jhanduta Rajesh Dharmani Ghumarwin Ram Lal Thakur Sri Naina Deviji Sanjay Awasthi Arki Ram Kumar Chaudhary Doon Dhani Ram Shandil Solan Vinod Sultanpuri Kasauli Dayal Pyari Pachhad Ajay Solanki Nahan Vinay Kumar Sri Renukaji Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan Shillai Rajneesh Kimta Chopal Kuldeep Sngh Rathore Theog Anirudh Singh Kasumpti Vikramaditya Singh Shimla Rural Rohit Thakur Jubbal – Kotkhai Nand Lal Rampur Mohan Lal Brakta Rohru Thakur Singh Bharmouri Bharmour Malender Rajan Indora Rajesh Sharma Dehra Jagdish Sapehia Sullah Surender Singh Kaku Kangra Bansi Lal Kaushal Anni Mahesh Raj Karsog Naresh Kumar Nachan Surendra Pal Thakur Jogindernagar Chandrashekhar Dharampur Pawan Kumar Sarkaghat Sudarshan Singh Babloo Chintpurni Chaitanya Sharma Gagret Devender Kumar Bhutto Kutlehar Bumber Thakur Bilaspur Hardeep Singh Bawa Nalagarh Harish Janartha Shimla Yadvinder Goma Jaisinghpur Bhuvneshwar Gaur Manali Kirnesh Jung Paonta Sahib Jagat Singh Negi Dr Pushpendra Verma Kinnaur Hamirpur

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had 43 seats and Congress won 22 seats. The hill state will go to polls on November 12. While the counting and the results will be declared on December 8.

