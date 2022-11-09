Mumbai, November 9: Congress has announced its candidates for 67 seats in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The grand-old party is all set for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. The Congress on Thursday released the second list comprising the names of 17 candidates and the third list on Saturday comprising four names, and with it, names of 68 candidates have been declared so far. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Promises 1 Lakh Jobs, Old Pension Scheme, 300 Units Free Power.

The Congress has fielded Chetram Thakur against incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from the Seraj Assembly constituency. Chetram had unsuccessfully contested the seat in the 2017 elections. Meanwhile, Asha Kumari has been fielded from the Dalhousie constituency. Raghubir Singh Bali, son of former Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister GS Bali, is contesting from Nagrota. Sudhir Sharma is in the fray from the Dharamshala constituency. Sharma has previously served as a Minister of Housing, Urban Development, and Town & Country Planning in the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Dr. Pushpendra Verma will take part in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 from the Hamirpur constituency. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Releases First List of 46 Candidates For November 12 Polls.

Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituency Names:

Name of Candidate  Constituency
Yashwant Singh Khanna  Churah
Neeraj Nayyar  Chamba
 Asha Kumari  Dalhousie
 Kuldip Singh Pathania  Bhattiyat
 Ajay Mahajan  Nurpur
 Bhawani Singh Pathania  Fatehpur
 Chander Kumar  Jawali
 Surinder Singh Mankotia  Jaswan-Pragpur
Sanjay Rattan Jawalamukhi
Raghubir Singh Bali Nagrota
Kewal Singh Pathania Shahpur
Sudhir Sharma Dharamshala
Ashish Butail Palampur
Kishori Lal Baijnath
Ravi Thakur Lahaul & Spit
Sunder Thakur Kullu
Khimi Ram Banjar
Sohan Lal Thakur Sundernagar
Chetram Thakur Seraj
Kaul Singh Thakur Darang
Champa Thakur Mandi
Prakash Chaudhary Balh
Suresh Kumar Bhoranj
Rajinder Singh Rana Sujanpur
Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Barsar
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Nadau
Mukesh Agnihotri Haroli
Satpal Raizada Una
Vivek Kumar Jhanduta
Rajesh Dharmani Ghumarwin
Ram Lal Thakur Sri Naina Deviji
Sanjay Awasthi Arki
Ram Kumar Chaudhary Doon
Dhani Ram Shandil Solan
Vinod Sultanpuri Kasauli
Dayal Pyari Pachhad
Ajay Solanki Nahan
Vinay Kumar Sri Renukaji
Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan Shillai
Rajneesh Kimta Chopal
Kuldeep Sngh Rathore Theog
Anirudh Singh Kasumpti
Vikramaditya Singh Shimla Rural
Rohit Thakur Jubbal – Kotkhai
Nand Lal Rampur
Mohan Lal Brakta Rohru
Thakur Singh Bharmouri Bharmour
Malender Rajan Indora
Rajesh Sharma Dehra
Jagdish Sapehia Sullah
Surender Singh Kaku Kangra
Bansi Lal Kaushal Anni
Mahesh Raj Karsog
Naresh Kumar Nachan
Surendra Pal Thakur Jogindernagar
Chandrashekhar Dharampur
Pawan Kumar Sarkaghat
Sudarshan Singh Babloo Chintpurni
Chaitanya Sharma Gagret
Devender Kumar Bhutto Kutlehar
Bumber Thakur Bilaspur
Hardeep Singh Bawa Nalagarh
Harish Janartha Shimla
Yadvinder Goma Jaisinghpur
Bhuvneshwar Gaur Manali
Kirnesh Jung Paonta Sahib
 Jagat Singh Negi

Dr Pushpendra Verma

 Kinnaur

Hamirpur

 

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had 43 seats and Congress won 22 seats. The hill state will go to polls on November 12. While the counting and the results will be declared on December 8.

