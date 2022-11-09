Mumbai, November 9: Congress has announced its candidates for 67 seats in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The grand-old party is all set for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. The Congress on Thursday released the second list comprising the names of 17 candidates and the third list on Saturday comprising four names, and with it, names of 68 candidates have been declared so far. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Promises 1 Lakh Jobs, Old Pension Scheme, 300 Units Free Power.
The Congress has fielded Chetram Thakur against incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from the Seraj Assembly constituency. Chetram had unsuccessfully contested the seat in the 2017 elections. Meanwhile, Asha Kumari has been fielded from the Dalhousie constituency. Raghubir Singh Bali, son of former Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister GS Bali, is contesting from Nagrota. Sudhir Sharma is in the fray from the Dharamshala constituency. Sharma has previously served as a Minister of Housing, Urban Development, and Town & Country Planning in the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Dr. Pushpendra Verma will take part in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 from the Hamirpur constituency. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Releases First List of 46 Candidates For November 12 Polls.
Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituency Names:
|Name of Candidate
|Constituency
|Yashwant Singh Khanna
|Churah
|Neeraj Nayyar
|Chamba
|Asha Kumari
|Dalhousie
|Kuldip Singh Pathania
|Bhattiyat
|Ajay Mahajan
|Nurpur
|Bhawani Singh Pathania
|Fatehpur
|Chander Kumar
|Jawali
|Surinder Singh Mankotia
|Jaswan-Pragpur
|Sanjay Rattan
|Jawalamukhi
|Raghubir Singh Bali
|Nagrota
|Kewal Singh Pathania
|Shahpur
|Sudhir Sharma
|Dharamshala
|Ashish Butail
|Palampur
|Kishori Lal
|Baijnath
|Ravi Thakur
|Lahaul & Spit
|Sunder Thakur
|Kullu
|Khimi Ram
|Banjar
|Sohan Lal Thakur
|Sundernagar
|Chetram Thakur
|Seraj
|Kaul Singh Thakur
|Darang
|Champa Thakur
|Mandi
|Prakash Chaudhary
|Balh
|Suresh Kumar
|Bhoranj
|Rajinder Singh Rana
|Sujanpur
|Inder Dutt Lakhanpal
|Barsar
|Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
|Nadau
|Mukesh Agnihotri
|Haroli
|Satpal Raizada
|Una
|Vivek Kumar
|Jhanduta
|Rajesh Dharmani
|Ghumarwin
|Ram Lal Thakur
|Sri Naina Deviji
|Sanjay Awasthi
|Arki
|Ram Kumar Chaudhary
|Doon
|Dhani Ram Shandil
|Solan
|Vinod Sultanpuri
|Kasauli
|Dayal Pyari
|Pachhad
|Ajay Solanki
|Nahan
|Vinay Kumar
|Sri Renukaji
|Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan
|Shillai
|Rajneesh Kimta
|Chopal
|Kuldeep Sngh Rathore
|Theog
|Anirudh Singh
|Kasumpti
|Vikramaditya Singh
|Shimla Rural
|Rohit Thakur
|Jubbal – Kotkhai
|Nand Lal
|Rampur
|Mohan Lal Brakta
|Rohru
|Thakur Singh Bharmouri
|Bharmour
|Malender Rajan
|Indora
|Rajesh Sharma
|Dehra
|Jagdish Sapehia
|Sullah
|Surender Singh Kaku
|Kangra
|Bansi Lal Kaushal
|Anni
|Mahesh Raj
|Karsog
|Naresh Kumar
|Nachan
|Surendra Pal Thakur
|Jogindernagar
|Chandrashekhar
|Dharampur
|Pawan Kumar
|Sarkaghat
|Sudarshan Singh Babloo
|Chintpurni
|Chaitanya Sharma
|Gagret
|Devender Kumar Bhutto
|Kutlehar
|Bumber Thakur
|Bilaspur
|Hardeep Singh Bawa
|Nalagarh
|Harish Janartha
|Shimla
|Yadvinder Goma
|Jaisinghpur
|Bhuvneshwar Gaur
|Manali
|Kirnesh Jung
|Paonta Sahib
| Jagat Singh Negi
Dr Pushpendra Verma
|Kinnaur
Hamirpur
In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had 43 seats and Congress won 22 seats. The hill state will go to polls on November 12. While the counting and the results will be declared on December 8.
