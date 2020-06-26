New Delhi, June 26: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Friday sought to know from the Modi government how China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. Sharing video messages as part of the Congress's #SpeakUpForOurJawans campaign, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hiding the truth that China has infiltrated into Indian territory. Won't Allow Any Unilateral Change of LAC, Clarifies Government on PM Narendra Modi's Remark on Galwan Face-Off at All-Party Meeting.

"Prime Minister says China didn't infiltrate, but on the other hand, the Defence Ministry and External Affairs Ministry keep discussing it. Today, when we are paying tribute to our martyrs, India wants to know why and how our 20 soldiers were martyred," Sonia Gandhi said. Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred in an unprecedented face-off with Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15. Rahul Gandhi Questions S Jaishankar's Claim That Indian Soldiers Were Armed During Galwan Face-Off, Tweets Video of Injured Jawan's Father Saying 'They Had Nothing'.

Sonia Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi on India-China Face-Off:

LIVE: Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi shares a message for our armed forces. #SpeakUpForOurJawans https://t.co/RVuKKRZJ7u — Congress (@INCIndia) June 26, 2020

In his video message, Rahul Gandhi said if PM Narendra Modi not accepting the fact that China has occupied Indian territory then it will benefit Chinese. "Prime Minister says no Indian post or territory is occupied by anyone, but locals, retired army generals and satellite images suggest China has infiltrated at three places...Don't be afraid and say that China has occupied our land and we will take it back. Entire country will stand with you," Rahul said.

India Wants to Hear Truth, Rahul Gandhi Tells PM Modi

PM Modi categorically stated in the all-party meeting on the Chinese intrusion in the Galwan Valley and the killing of Indian soldiers that "no Indian post or territory is occupied by anyone." Rahul further asked who sent Indian soldiers unarmed at the border. The Congress leader has been alleging that Indian soldiers were sent unarmed which resulted in 20 casualties on the Indian side during the face-off with China.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).