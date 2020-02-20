'Indira Gandhi Made 90,000 Pakistani Soldiers Surrender': Kamal Nath Jabs BJP Government Over Surgical Strikes

Kamal Nath (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Bhopal, February 20: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday raised questions on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC) in 2016 during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime. Speaking at a rally in Bhopal, Kamal Nath said that the Narendra Modi government never talked about the surrender of 90,000 soldiers during the 1971 Indo-Pak war which took place during the Indira Gandhi regime. Congress Infighting in Madhya Pradesh: Not Upset With Jyotiraditya Scindia, Says Kamal Nath After Party Asks Them to Iron Out Differences.

Launching a scathing attack on the Modi government, the Madhya Pradesh CM said that which surgical strikes the Centre was talking about. He also lashed out at the Centre over unemployment and farmers’ issue. He said, “I want to ask you, have you heard Modi ji talking about the youth in the last six-eight months?” “Did you hear the Prime Minister talking about farmers?” Nath added. NPR Won't Be Implemented in MP as of Now, Says Kamal Nath.

Kamal Nath's Statement's:

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath: Indira Gandhi sarkar thi, jab 90,000 Pakistani jawanon ne surrender kiya tha. Ye uski baat nahi karenge, kehte hain maine surgical strike ki. Kaun si surgical strike ki? pic.twitter.com/oBcNP4ahv6 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

The BJP always faced criticism from the opposition which alleged that the saffron party used “surgical strikes” to garner support from the masses. During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the ruling party had accused the Congress of questioning the valour of the armed forces.