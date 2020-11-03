Jaipur, November 3: The counting of votes is currently underway for two urban local bodies in Jaipur- Jaipur Heritage and Jaipur Greater municipal corporations. There are a total of 250 seats in both the nagar nigams. Till now, results have not been announced on any seat. The fate of 686 candidates in Jaipur Greater and 489 candidates. in Jaipur Heritage will be decided by evening. Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results 2020: How to Check Winners' List For Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota Municipal Corporations on sec.rajasthan.gov.in.

In Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, there will be 279 rounds of counting, while in Jaipur Hetigaes, votes will be counted in 199 rounds. The counting of votes for Jaipur’s Municipal Corporation Greater and Heritage Corporation is taking place in Rajasthan College and Commerce College, respectively. Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's Image at Stake in Upcoming Civic Polls.

Notably, The voting for the six municipal newly-formed municipal corporations - Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South took place in two phases on October 29 and November 1. More than 35.97 lakh voters will elect 560 ward councillors in two phases to six newly-formed municipal corporations.

There are 150 municipal seats in Kota - 70 in North Kota and 80 in South Kota. In Jodhpur, The counting is also underway for Jodhpur North and South municipal corporations. There are a total of 160 seats in Jodhpur.

