Kalyanpur Vidhan Sabha seat is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. The Kalyanpur Assembly constituency falls under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been a BJP seat since 2015. Polling for the Kalyanpur election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Kalyanpur, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar elections, Sachindra Prasad Singh of the BJP had won the Kalyanpur seat, defeating Razia Khatoon of the JDU. The candidates for Bihar Election 2020 on the Kalyanpur seat include Manoj kumar Yadav of the RJD, BJP's sitting MLA Sachindra Prasad Singh and Mohammad Badiuzzaman of the BSP among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

2020 kalyanpur Assembly Election: Candidates' list MLA Candidates Party Votes Manoj Kumar Yadav RJD NA A MONA PRASAD SUNDESHWAR RAM LJP NA MAMTA KUMARI BSP NA Mohammad Badiuzzaman BSP NA Sachindra Prasad Singh BJP NA MAHESHWAR HAZARI JD(U) NA Anamika Aam Janmat Party, NA Mala Thakur Janta Dal Rashtravadi NA UMESH DAS Rashtriya Jan Vikas Party NA Satyam Yadav Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) NA Subodh Kumar Thakur Bhartiya Vikash Dal United NA PRAMILA DEVI Bhartiya Sablog Party NA Muneshwar Tiwari IND NA MANTESH KUMAR Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) NA Rajesh Kumar Singh IND NA RANJEET KUMAR RAM Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) NA Rituraj Pandey IND NA SHATRUDHAN PASWAN SHS NA SANJAY DAS Yuva Krantikari Party NA SHIV NATH SHARAN IND NA

