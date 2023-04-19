Congress on Wednesday released the fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. The fifth list comprises four candidates for Shiggaon, Mulbagal, K R Pura, and Pulakeshinagar assembly constituencies. Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan has been fielded from the Shiggaon assembly constituency from where BJP has named CM Basavaraj Bommai. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress May Field DK Suresh From Padmanabhanagar Constituency in Bengaluru.

Congress Releases Fifth List of Candidates:

#KarnatakaElections2023 | Congress releases the fifth list of candidates. Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan to contest from Shiggaon assembly constituency from where BJP has fielded CM Basavaraj Bommai. pic.twitter.com/2Q5cBmkaB2 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

