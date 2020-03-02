Karnataka Minister BC Patil Says 'Will Ask Centre to Bring Law to Shoot at Sight Those Who Shout Slogans Against India'

Karnataka Minister BC Patil | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, February 3: Karnataka Agriculture Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BC Patil on Monday said he would request the Centre to bring a law sanctioning immediate execution for anti-national sloganeering. His remarks comes in the backdrop of sedition cases slapped against three Kashmiri students at a Hubli college and student-activist Amulya Leona who shouted "Pakistan Zindabad and Hindustan Zindabad" at an anti-CAA rally.

"I will ask central government to bring a law to shoot at sight those who shout slogans against India. Nowadays it has become a fashion for some youths to get popularity this way which spoils the country and patriotism," Patil said. A similar demand was raised by him a week ago, after Amulya was sent to judicial custody for raising "anti-national slogans".

Update by ANI

Amulya, while attending an anti-CAA event in Bengaluru on February 20, took the podium to raise slogan of "Pakistan Zindabad". The controversial chant was repeated by her thrice, before similarly repeating "Hindustan Zindabad". However, the organisers subsequently took the mic from her and she was detained by the police.

A suo moto case was registered against Amulya by the Bengaluru Police, which booked her under the stringent Section 124-A (sedition) against the 19-year-old. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, invited as keynote speaker of the anti-CAA rally where Amulya raised the controversial slogans, distanced himself and the protesters from her. "We condemn her slogans. This is not acceptable to us. Bharat Zindabad tha aur rahega," he said.