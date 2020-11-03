Kota, November 3: The counting of votes is currently underway for two urban local bodies in Kota – Kota North and Kota South municipal corporations. There are a total of 150 seats in both the nagar nigams. The Kota Nagar Nigam results 2020 in all seats will be declared by evening. Till now, results have been announced on 14 seats. People can check Jodhpur Nagar Nigam Elections 2020 Results on the Rajasthan state election commission website sec.rajasthan.gov.in.

Congress is leading in 10 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in 4 seats. An independent candidate is ahead in one seat. Meanwhile, in North Kota, the counting of votes for 70 seats is underway at the Commerce College. In South Kota, the counting for 80 is taking place at JDB college.

The voting for the six municipal newly-formed municipal corporations - Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South took place in two phases on October 29 and November 1. The counting of votes is also underway in Jaipur and Kota.

Notably, More than 35.97 lakh voters will elect 560 ward councillors in two phases to six newly-formed municipal corporations. There are 150 seats in Kota Nagar Nigam and 250 seats in Jaipur. A total of 1,175 candidates in fray in tow municipal corporations in Jaipur, In Kota the Congress is leading on 10 seats.

