Lalu Prasad Yadav's Birthday Tomorrow to be Celebrated as 'Garib Samman Diwas', RJD to Feed Over 72,000 Poor

Patna, June 10: The birthday of former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav would be celebrated on Thursday as "Garib Samman Diwas", said his son Tejashwi Yadav. The party would feed over 72,000 poor in the state to mark his 72nd birthday. The office-bearers of RJD were directed to not to cut cake or light candles, and instead address the woes of returning migrants. Amit Shah’s Bihar Rally Amid Crisis of the Century Nothing But Political Vulturism: Tejashwi.

"Tomorrow we will celebrate Lalu ji's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas'. Instead of cutting a cake or lighting candles, we will feed the poor. We worry about the poor, unemployment and farmers while the state government only worries about elections," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The free meal would be provided at key party offices established in all zones of Bihar, said RJD state unit chief Jagdanand Singh. He further added that the volunteers and party workers are instructed to inform the migrants and poor families of the food that will be provided on Thursday.

Tejwashi, while speaking to reporters, took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the virtual jan samwad rally organised on Sunday. The RJD would not be spending Rs 144 crore on 72,000 LED screens to make an election appeal, but instead food and other accessories would be provided to those in dire need.

Lalu, born on June 11 in 1948, would be turning 72-year-old tomorrow. He is lodged in jail since March 2018, when he was convicted in the fodder scam case. He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar for two consecutive terms, and also presided over as the Railway Minister in the UPA 1 government at the Centre.