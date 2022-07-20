The counting of votes for the second phase of Madhya Pradesh local body elections began at 9 AM. The second phase of local body polls was held across five Municipal Corporations, 40 Municipal Councils and 169 Nagar Parishads on July 13.

Five Municipal Corporations for which the results for the Mayoral and Corporators posts will be declared on Wednesday are Katni, Rewa, Dewas, Ratlam and Morena. Among the five municipal corporations, 2.52 lakh votes were cast in Morena, 1.71 lakh votes in Rewa, 1.93 lakh votes in Katni, 2.39 lakh votes in Dewas and 1.21 lakh votes in Ratlam. A total of 49.9 lakh voters, including 25.20 lakh males, 23.88 lakh females and 292 from the third gender, exercised their franchise during the final phase of the urban local body polls. Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 1 Result 2022 Updates: BJP Sweeps MP Local Body Polls, AAP Clinches Post of Mayor in Singrauli

According to the state election commission, the voter turnout across 43 districts was 72.10%, with 73.90% males and 70.10% females voting. While Seoni (84.50%), Agar Malwa (83.70%) and Neemuch (85.50%) districts witnessed the highest voter turnout, Morena (60.50%), Katni (60.92%) and Bhind (63.50%) were amongst the districts that recorded a low turnout.

BJP won seven municipal corporations, including Satna, Sagar, Khandwa Ujjain, Bhopal, Indore and Burhanpur. However, BJP suffered a setback as it lost four municipal corporations to the Opposition. Congress has emerged victorious in Kamal Nath’s bastion Chhindwara, Gwalior and Jabalpur municipal corporations. While the Aam Admi Party opened its account in MP after winning in Singrauli.

