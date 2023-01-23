Ujjain, January 23: The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections is set to take place today, January 23. The counting of votes will begin sharply at 9 am. The voting was held across 720 centres in 343 wards for 19 urban bodies on Friday, January 20. A total of 1144 candidates are in the fray, who tried their luck in the Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023. LatestLY will be providing live news updates on the counting of votes for the MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023. Stay with us for getting instant updates on Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Result. MP Urban Body Election Results 2022: AAP Bags 7 Seats, BJP Dents Kamal Nath's Bastion Chhindwara.

Guna's Raghogarh Municipality, Dhar's Dhar, Pithampur and Manawar, Barwani's Barwani and Sendhwa Municipality, Anuppur's Jaithari, Khandwa's Omkareshwar, Barwani's Pansemal, Khetiya, Palsud, Rajpur and Anjad, Dhar's Dharampuri, Dhamnod, Kukshi, Rajgarh, Sardarpur, and Dahi Nagar Parishads went under polls on Friday.

More than 67 percent of voters cast their votes in Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Election 2023. 80 percent of polling was recorded in the Jaithari and Rajpur bodies of Barwani in the Anuppur district. Total voter turnout was recorded at 67.9 percent. Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are eyeing the results of this last civic body election before the assembly elections.