The counting of votes for MP Municipal Elections Results is still underway. Out of the 24 wards of Raghogarh Napa, Congress has won 16 while the BJP has bagged 8.
Congress has won 6 of the nine city councils in Dhar district while the Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to win 3 wards. As per reports, the BJP has a huge lead in Dahi and Manawar municipalities. Meanwhile, the Congress party is leading in Rajgarh, Sardarpur, Dharampuri, Dhamnod, and Kukshi Municipal Council.
The BJP has reportedly won 11 wards of Rajpur Nagar Parishad in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress could bag 4 wards. Counting of votes for the MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023 is still underway.
The Congress party has won 9 out of 15 wards of Sardarpur Nagar Parishad in Madhya Pradesh. In the remaining 6 wards, BJP candidates emerged victorious, reports said. Stay here for live news updates on the MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023.
The BJP is leading in 14 out of 24 wards of Barwani Municipality in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress party is ahead in remaining 10 wards. Counting of votes for the MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023 is still underway.
The Congress party has secured lead in 13 wards of Raghogarh Municipality in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. The BJP, on the other hand, is ahead in 11 wards. Counting of votes for the MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023 is still underway.
The counting of votes for MP Municipal Elections is underway. The Congress party is leading on 9 seats while the BJP on 6 in Sardarpur in Dhar district. If Congress continue to hold on to its lead it could form a council in Sardarpur.
Counting of votes for the MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023 is underway amid tight security. EVMs have been brought out from strong rooms and officials are engaged in counting of votes. The results of Madhya Pradesh municipal polls will decide fate of 1,144 candidates. Stay here for live news updates. MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023 Live Streaming: Watch News Updates on Counting of Votes, Winning Candidates and Madhya Pradesh Municipal Elections Results.
Counting of votes for the MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023 has begun. Soon, we will get to know about early trends. Catch live news updates on the counting of votes and the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Elections Results here.
Counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023 will begin shortly. According to the State Election Commission, vote counting should begin at 9 am. Stay here with us for live news updates on counting of votes, leading/winning candidates and the final MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023.
Ujjain, January 23: The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections is set to take place today, January 23. The counting of votes will begin sharply at 9 am. The voting was held across 720 centres in 343 wards for 19 urban bodies on Friday, January 20. A total of 1144 candidates are in the fray, who tried their luck in the Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023. LatestLY will be providing live news updates on the counting of votes for the MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023. Stay with us for getting instant updates on Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Result. MP Urban Body Election Results 2022: AAP Bags 7 Seats, BJP Dents Kamal Nath's Bastion Chhindwara.
Guna's Raghogarh Municipality, Dhar's Dhar, Pithampur and Manawar, Barwani's Barwani and Sendhwa Municipality, Anuppur's Jaithari, Khandwa's Omkareshwar, Barwani's Pansemal, Khetiya, Palsud, Rajpur and Anjad, Dhar's Dharampuri, Dhamnod, Kukshi, Rajgarh, Sardarpur, and Dahi Nagar Parishads went under polls on Friday. ‘Congress is Going to Sweep Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, BJP Will Be Seen Nowhere’, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).
More than 67 percent of voters cast their votes in Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Election 2023. 80 percent of polling was recorded in the Jaithari and Rajpur bodies of Barwani in the Anuppur district. Total voter turnout was recorded at 67.9 percent. Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are eyeing the results of this last civic body election before the assembly elections. Stay connected with us for live news updates on the MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023.