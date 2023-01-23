The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023 is underway. As per the State Election Commission, the counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Chunav began at 9 am. The State Election Commission is likely to declare the results of the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections 2023 today. The voting for municipal elections were held on Friday at 720 centres in 343 wards for 19 urban bodies. A total of 1144 candidates are in the fray to win the Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023. Watch the counting of votes of Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023 here. Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023 Live News Updates: Counting of Votes for MP Municipal Elections Results Begins.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)