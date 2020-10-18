Makhdumpur (SC) Vidhan Sabha seat falls in the Jehanabad district of Bihar. The Makhdumpur (SC) Assembly constituency lies under the Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency. It is scheduled for the Scheduled Castes and has been an RJD seat since 2015. Voting for the Makhdumpur election will take place in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28. The results will be announced on November 10 after counting of votes.

Voting for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results will be declared on November 10 for all phases. Voting for Phase 1 will take place in 71 constituencies of the state including Makhdumpur. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Here is the detailed Phase 1 Schedule for Bihar Polls

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

In the 2015 Bihar election, RJD's Subedar Das had defeated former chief minister, HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi on the Makhdumpur seat. The candidates fighting for this seat in Bihar polls 2020 include RJD's Satish Kumar, HAM(S)'s Devendra Kumar and BSP's Byas Muni Das among others.

The battle for Bihar this year has turned even more fierce with it becoming a three-pronged fight with the LJP breaking away from the NDA and fighting the polls alone. It is also the first major election in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak and also comes shortly after floods in Bihar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).