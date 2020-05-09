Mamata Banerjee Government Stopping Migrants' Special Trains From Reaching West Bengal, Says Amit Shah

File images of Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her government is not allowing special trains for migrants to reach the state. In his letter to Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah said that the West Bengal government not cooperating with the Centre to help stranded migrants reach their home, describing it as "injustice" for Bengali workers stranded in different parts of the country. Mamata Banerjee on COVID-19 Shutdown: 'Roll Back Lockdown in Three Stages Over Two Weeks'.

Shah said the Mamata Banerjee government was not allowing special trains carrying migrant labourers to enter West Bengal. "We are not getting expected support from the West Bengal. The state government of West Bengal is not allowing the trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them,” Shah wrote. The first Shramik special train reached Wes Bengal from Rajasthan this week. Centre and State Govts Should Make Better Arrangements for Migrant Labourers: Mayawati.

Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Migrants' Issue:

Warning that non-cooperation would create further hardship for migrant labourers who want to return to their home, the Union Home Minister pointed out that the Centre had, so far, helped over two lakh stranded migrants return home amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Indian Railways, which has started Shramik Specials to transport the stranded migrants, has in eight days operated 251 trains and transported over 2.6 lakh people.