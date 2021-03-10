Chandigarh, March 10: Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government will face a no-confidence motion in the state assembly on Wednesday amid the farmers’ protest against the farm laws enacted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre. The Congress will move the no-trust motion against the BJP-JJP government. The grand old party claimed that two Independent MLAs had withdrawn their support from the government. Khattar has exuded confidence of defeating the motion.

Haryana Assembly Speaker GC Gupta called for a two-hour long discussion after which voting will be done on the no-confidence motion, reported India Today. The no-confidence motion All the political; parties have issued a whip to their MLAs to remain present in the assembly during the voting on the no-confidence motion. Manohar Lal Khattar-Led Haryana Govt To Grant Preparation Money of Rs 5 Lakh for Olympic Players.

“All the members of the Bharatiya Janata Legislature Party are requested to remain present in the House throughout the 10th day of March during the current budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha,” reported the media house quoting Haryana minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar as saying. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Faces Farmers Wrath; Amid Protests In Karnal, CM's Chopper Unable To Land.

The effective strength of the 90-member Haryana Assembly is 88. The BJP has 40 MLAs, while its alliance Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), has 10 legislators. The state government also has the support of five independent MLAs and one member of the Haryana Lokhit Party. Meanwhile, the Congress has 31 legislators in the assembly. With the effective strength of the assembly has been reduced to 88, the Khattar government will now only need the support of 45 MLAs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).