MNS New Flag Controversy: State Election Commission Files Complaint Against New Flag Which Bears Shivaji's Insignia

Raj Thackeray's MNS Gets New Party Flag

Mumbai, February 13: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena received a letter from State Election Commission on a complaint filed against MNS's new flag which bears Chhatrapati Shivaji's insignia. According to an ANI update, Commission asked MNS to take appropriate action on the complaint. Last month, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray unveiled his new party flag which has now foregone it's earlier Blue, white, orange and green from its flag to all-round saffron with an administrative seal on it that was used by Legendary warrior King Shivaji.

The flag bears the seal of Shivaji which read: “Ever-Increasing Like The Crescent Moon, The Kingdom Of Shivaji, The Son Of Shahaji, Will always seek the welfare of the people.” When the MNS was first formed, Raj Thackeray had claimed that the MNS flag colours stand for the Dalit community, orange for Hindutva and the green for the Muslim community. Raj Thackeray's MNS Gets New Party Flag Ahead of Mega Meet in Mumbai Today; See Pic.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has received a letter from State Election Commission on a complaint filed against MNS's new flag which bears Chhatrapati Shivaji's insignia. Commission asks MNS to take appropriate action on the complaint — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

Raj Thackeray formally anointed his son, Amit Thackeray as a ''Leader'' of MNS last month. Ahead of the massive rally, posters of MNS stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise, you'll be driven out in MNS style' were seen in Panvel of Raigad district.

Posters also showed the pictures of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and his son & party leader Amit Thackeray. Recently 100,000 activists took part in a mega-procession taken out by the MNS Raj Thackeray, demanding the ouster of Pakistani-Bangladeshi infiltrators living in the country.