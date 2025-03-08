New Delhi, March 8: AAP leader Atishi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of failing to deliver on its election promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women before International Women's Day. She called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee a "jumla" and alleged that the saffron party had misled voters.

"The women of Delhi are waiting to see Rs 2,500 messages on their phones. The BJP government has proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied to them. I am sure, like this promise, all others will also be proven false," Atishi said at a press conference. Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi had assured that once the BJP government was formed, the scheme would be approved in the first cabinet meeting, and funds would start reaching women's accounts by March 8 (Women's Day).

However, the Leader of Opposition claimed that instead of starting disbursements, the government has only formed a four-member committee. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the state cabinet had approved the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, allocating Rs 5,100 crore for its implementation. The scheme aims to provide Rs 2,500 per month to economically weaker women.

To oversee the rollout, the government has formed a committee led by the chief minister, comprising senior ministers Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma, and Kapil Mishra. Additionally, an online portal will be launched soon for registrations under the scheme. The BJP had made the Rs 2,500 monthly assistance a key part of its campaign, surpassing AAP's offer of Rs 2,100 per month.

The strategy helped the party secure a historic victory, winning 48 out of 70 seats, marking its return to power in Delhi after 26 years. AAP was reduced to 22 seats, while Congress failed to win any. Since the Gupta-led Delhi government took office on February 20, AAP has been staging protests, accusing the BJP of backtracking on its promise. The party has demanded an immediate rollout of the scheme and direct disbursement of funds to beneficiaries.