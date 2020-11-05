Muzaffarpur Vidhan Sabha seat is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The Assembly constituency falls under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been a BJP seat since 2010. Polling for the Muzaffarpur election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Muzaffarpur, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3
Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20
Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23
Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07
Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In 2015 Bihar elections, Suresh Kumar Sharma of the BJP had won from the Muzaffarpur seat, defeating Bijendra Chaudhary of the JDU. The candidates for Bihar Election 2020 on the Muzaffarpur seat include BJP's sitting MLA Suresh Kumar Sharma, Bijendra Chaudhary of the Congress and Vibhuti Priyam of the NCP among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

2020 muzaffarpur Assembly Election: Candidates' list

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
BIJENDRA CHAUDHARYINCNA
VIBHUTI PRIYAMNCPNA
SURESH KUMAR SHARMABJPNA
AJAY KUMAR (S/O RAGHUNATH OJHA)Bajjikanchal Vikas PartyNA
MD. AMINBhartiya Party (Loktantrik)NA
ARVIND KUMAR CHAUDHARYSOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)NA
AVINASH KUMARLoktantrik Janta DalNA
KUNDAN KUMARBhartiya Sanyukt Kisan PartyNA
KUMAR HARSHJanmat PartyNA
KUMARI JAYA PRABHABharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic)NA
KUMARESHWAR SAHAYVBANA
DHANAVATI DEVILok Chetna DalNA
DHARVINDRA KUMARRepublican Party of India (A)NA
PALLAVI SINHAThe Plurals PartyNA
MANOJ KUMARJanta Dal RashtravadiNA
RAVI ATALJan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)NA
RAM BABU SAHJantantrik Vikas PartyNA
RAMDHANI MAHATOBahujan Mukti PartyNA
SHIVA BIHARI SINGHANIABharat Nirman PartyNA
SANJAY KUMARSamajwadi Janata Dal DemocraticNA
AJAY KUMAR (S/O NARAYAN SINGH)INDNA
AMROOP KUMARINDNA
DEVA NAND SINGHINDNA

2015 muzaffarpur Assembly Election Results

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
Suresh Kumar Sharma (Current MLA)BJP95594
Bijendra ChaudharyJD(U)65855

