Muzaffarpur Vidhan Sabha seat is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The Assembly constituency falls under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been a BJP seat since 2010. Polling for the Muzaffarpur election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Muzaffarpur, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In 2015 Bihar elections, Suresh Kumar Sharma of the BJP had won from the Muzaffarpur seat, defeating Bijendra Chaudhary of the JDU. The candidates for Bihar Election 2020 on the Muzaffarpur seat include BJP's sitting MLA Suresh Kumar Sharma, Bijendra Chaudhary of the Congress and Vibhuti Priyam of the NCP among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

2020 muzaffarpur Assembly Election: Candidates' list MLA Candidates Party Votes BIJENDRA CHAUDHARY INC NA VIBHUTI PRIYAM NCP NA SURESH KUMAR SHARMA BJP NA AJAY KUMAR (S/O RAGHUNATH OJHA) Bajjikanchal Vikas Party NA MD. AMIN Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik) NA ARVIND KUMAR CHAUDHARY SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) NA AVINASH KUMAR Loktantrik Janta Dal NA KUNDAN KUMAR Bhartiya Sanyukt Kisan Party NA KUMAR HARSH Janmat Party NA KUMARI JAYA PRABHA Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic) NA KUMARESHWAR SAHAY VBA NA DHANAVATI DEVI Lok Chetna Dal NA DHARVINDRA KUMAR Republican Party of India (A) NA PALLAVI SINHA The Plurals Party NA MANOJ KUMAR Janta Dal Rashtravadi NA RAVI ATAL Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) NA RAM BABU SAH Jantantrik Vikas Party NA RAMDHANI MAHATO Bahujan Mukti Party NA SHIVA BIHARI SINGHANIA Bharat Nirman Party NA SANJAY KUMAR Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic NA AJAY KUMAR (S/O NARAYAN SINGH) IND NA AMROOP KUMAR IND NA DEVA NAND SINGH IND NA

