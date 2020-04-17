Nitish Kumar, BJP Ally, Slams Yogi Adityanath Government For Sending Buses to Bring Back Stranded Students From Kota; Ashok Gehlot Lauds UP Administration

File image of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo Credits: IANS)

Patna, April 17: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday lashed out the Uttar Pradesh government for sending 250 buses to bring back 7,500 students stranded in Kota in Rajasthan. Nitish Kumar called the UP government’s decision “injustice”, reported NDTV. The Bihar CM said that it is against the principle of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Notably, Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal (United) is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). UPSRTC Urges Local Administration Not to Obstruct Movement of Buses Carrying Workers from Delhi.

However, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for the decision. Gehlot also asked other states to ensure that students stranded in the coaching city during the lockdown are able to reach their homes safely. Coronavirus Cases in India Reach 13,835, Death Toll Jumps to 452, Over 200 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Past 24 Hours.

The Rajasthan CM tweeted, “As the UP govt called back students of UP living in #Kota #Rajasthan, it can also be done for students from other states. Students in Kota can be sent to their home states on the consent of the concerned state govt so that these young boys and girls do not panic or feel depressed.”

Ashok Gehlot's Tweet:

According to reports, 7,500 students hailing from Uttar Pradesh are staying in hostels and paying guest accommodations in Kota. The city is for its coaching centres, especially for engineering and medical aspirants. On Tuesday, the stranded students also started a social media campaign called #SendUsBackHome. As per authorities, only 30 students will be allowed to board one bus in order to ensure social distancing and prevent the spread of infection.