Bhubaneswar, March 22: The BJP will go solo in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha, state party president Manmohan Samal said on Friday. Talks pre-poll alliance were being held between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to Contest All 21 Seats Alone in Odisha, State President Manmohan Samal Confirms No Alliance with BJD

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight this election alone in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats to create a developed India and a developed Odisha under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and aspirations of four and a half crore Odiyas,” Samal said in a post on X.