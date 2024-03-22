In a significant announcement, State BJP President Manmohan Samal declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha independently, ruling out any alliance with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Samal emphasised the party's commitment to addressing the concerns and aspirations of the people of Odisha under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing the need for development and welfare schemes to reach the grassroots level in Odisha, Samal outlined the BJP's vision to secure victories in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to propel the state towards progress and prosperity. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces Fourth List of 14 Candidates for Tamil Nadu and for Single Seat in Puducherry; Check Full List.

No BJP-BJD Alliance For Lok Sabha Polls 2024

विगत 10 वर्षों से, श्री नवीन पटनायक जी के नेतृत्व में ओडिशा की बीजू जनता दल (बीजेडी) पार्टी केंद्र की माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की सरकार के अनेक राष्ट्रीय महत्व के प्रसंगों में समर्थन देती आई है, इसके लिए हम उनका आभार व्यक्त करते हैं। अनुभव में आया है कि देशभर… — Manmohan Samal (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SamalManmohan7) March 22, 2024

