Amaravati, Marcha 5: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday selected his elder brother K Naga Babu as the party candidate for the forthcoming MLC elections, the party said. Babu, who is also an actor, is currently the general secretary of Janasena, which is a part of the ruling NDA in the southern state, including TDP and BJP.

"For the MLC elections under MLAs quota, party president Pawan Kalyan confirmed the name of K Naga Babu as the candidate on behalf of the alliance (NDA)," said a release from Janasena. Biennial elections for five members of Andhra Pradesh's Legislative Council (MLCs), who will be elected by MLAs, were notified by the Election Commission recently, with the polling date scheduled on March 20.