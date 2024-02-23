Varanasi, February 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA bloc, saying its members believe in instigating people in the name of caste and making them fight. He also said that the opposition leaders cannot "tolerate" Dalits and tribal people occupying high posts and cited the presidential election which was contested by Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking at a function in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, Modi said, "In every era, the sermons of the saints show us the path and also alert us. In our country, whenever anybody indulges in discrimination in the name of caste, it damages humanity." "If someone instigates (others) in the name of caste, it also damages humanity. Hence, brothers and sisters, today every Dalit and backward of the country has to keep in mind that the 'INDI gathbandhan', which believes in instigating and making people fight in the name of caste, opposes the schemes meant for the welfare of the Dalits and 'vanchit' (deprived)," he said.

The prime minister further said the truth is that these people indulge in the politics of vested interest of the family in the name of the welfare of castes. "When the construction of toilets was started, they ridiculed it. They also mocked Jan Dhan accounts and opposed Digital India. "Not only this, these 'parivarvaadi' (dynastic) parties have another identity – they do not want any Dalit or tribal person outside their families to move ahead. They cannot tolerate Dalits and tribal persons occupying high posts," Modi said.

"You must know that when Droupadi Murmu, the first woman tribal president, was contesting elections, who all opposed her and which parties came together to defeat her. "It was all the 'parivarvaadi' parties who see Dalits, tribal people and backwards as their vote bank during the elections. We have to remain alert to these people and such a mindset. We have to follow the positive education of Ravidas ji while avoiding the negative mentality of casteism," the prime minister said.

Showering praises on Sant Ravidas, Modi said, "Ravidas ji belongs to all and everybody belongs to Ravidas ji. He cannot be confined within the boundaries of caste, religion, sect and ideology." "Ravidas ji has been calling me repeatedly to his birthplace. I got an opportunity to take forward his pledge. I get an opportunity to serve his lakhs of followers. Serving the followers at the birthplace of the Guru is nothing less than a privilege for me," he said.

Born in Varanasi, Ravidas was a mystic poet-saint of the Bhakti movement in the 15th and 16th centuries. Venerated as a spiritual teacher in several regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, he was a poet, social reformer and spiritual figure. "It is in India's history that a saviour emerges at the time of need in the form of a saint, sage or a great personality," the prime minister said, adding that Sant Ravidas was part of the Bhakti Movement that re-energised a divided and fragmented India.

He said Ravidas gave meaning to independence in society and also bridged the social divide. Modi underlined that those who keep faith in the Ganga and belong to Varanasi derive inspiration from Sant Ravidas. He also expressed delight that the present government was forwarding the teachings and ideals of Sant Ravidas while following the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The prime minister also said that India was moving rapidly on the path of development by adopting the messages of Sant Ravidas.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a newly built statue of Sant Ravidas, Modi said, "On the pious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, I welcome you all to his birthplace. You have come from far-off places on this occasion, especially my brothers and sisters from Punjab... Varanasi seems to have become a mini-Punjab." The statue is located at the Ravidas Park adjoining the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthan temple at Seer Goverdhanpur near the Banaras Hindu University.

The prime minister also inaugurated various development projects around the Sant Ravidas Janam Sthali worth about Rs 32 crore and laid the foundation stone for the Sant Ravidas Museum and the beautification of the park. In his address, the prime minister referred to the free ration scheme for 80 crore Indians, saying, "A scheme of such scale is not there in any country." Modi said the intentions of his government to uplift Dalits, the deprived and the poor are the reasons behind India's progress in the world today. "We have to think about the country. We have to strengthen the unity of the country by staying away from divisive ideas," the prime minister said.