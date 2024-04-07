Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Sunday, April 7. People in large numbers gathered to witness the event. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with other senior BJP leaders, is also present at the event. Meanwhile, in the state, the voting for the upcoming General Polls is scheduled to be held in four phases on April 19, 26, May 7 and 13. PM Narendra Modi Attacks INDIA Bloc, Says TMC, Left Parties and Congress 'Ek Hi Chatte Batte Ke Sathi Hain' (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Jabalpur

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav is also present. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/FBihJpJbEo — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

#WATCH | People in large numbers gathered to witness the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/oV0smrtnmj — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

