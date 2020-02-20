Priyanka Gandhi Sends Letter, Gifts to Six-Year-Old 'Brave Girl' Whose Family Members Were Jailed for Joining Anti-CAA Stir in Azamgarh

Priyanka Gandhi consoling Anabia | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, February 20: A six-year-old girl in Azamgarh district was sent a surprise letter along with gifts by Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The child, identified as Anabia Imaan, had met the Gandhi scion last week when she had visited anti-CAA-NRC protesters in Azamgarh. A resident of Bilariyaganj block in the district, her family members were jailed earlier this month for participating in a stir against the citizenship law.

Priyanka, in her letter to Anabia, said she is a "brave girl" and must always show perseverance. The top Congress leader also shared her number with Anabia, saying, "Whenever you feel to, you can call me." Apart from the letter, a school bag, a teddy bear, a lunch box and chocolates. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Meet NHRC Officials Against UP Police Crackdown on Anti-CAA Protesters.

The 48-year-old Congress leader lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government last week for arresting scores of protesters, including women, in Bilariyaganj -- which has emerged as one of the epicentres of anti-CAA agitation.

Priyanka, on her visit to Azamgarh last week, met the families whose members have been arrested in the ongoing anti-CAA stir. In one of the videos which went viral, she was seen consoling Anabia. The six-year-old had broken down while narrating how her aunt was rounded by the police from the site of protest in Bilariyaganj.

Watch Video of Priyanka Gandhi Consoling Anabia

"Wrong has been done with all of you, and we have to stand against this injustice. This government is entirely against the poor people," the Congress leader had said, while addressing women anti-CAA protesters in Azamgarh. "You all have to stand up because all the laws which they are planning to bring in are not against one community, but against the entire Constitution," she further added.