Puducherry, April 5: The Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 is scheduled to take place on April 6. The voting for 140 Vidhan Sabha seats will be in a single phase. The results for the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 will be declared on May 2. A voter slip is required to cast a vote. A voter slip is generated for every person whose name is registered on the voter list. Voters are required to visit official websites of the election commission to check whether their names are on the voter list. Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 Key Candidates.

People can visit two websites - ceopuducherry.py.gov.in and eci.gov.in – to check if their names are mentioned in the official voter list. Both these websites have a section called "Search in Electoral Roll" or "Search Name in Voter List". You can check your name by submitting basic details such as name, age, names of assembly constituency, district and state, and by using EPIC or voter ID number. Scroll down to know the steps to check the name in the voter list. Puducherry Poll Preparations: EVMs, VVPAT Machines Moved to Different Distribution Centres.

Here Are Steps To Check Your Name in Voter List Online For Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021:

Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India - eci.gov.in .

. Click on 'Search Name in Voter List' on the left side of the home page

You will be redirected to a new page - "National Voters" Service Portal'

You will see two options - Search by details and Search by EPIC No.

You can find your name by selecting any of the two options.

Voters can also check their names in the voter list by visiting the official website of Puducherry Election Commission - ceopuducherry.py.gov.in. On the home page, people can click on the tab "Search Your Name". A new page will open. People can then check whether their name is mentioned in the official voter list by entering their required details. People can take out a print of that page and can use it as a voter slip.

In the upcoming polls, the main competition will be between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance. The NDA comprise BJP, AIADMK and AINRC. Meanwhile, DMK, VCK and CPI are part of the Congress-led alliance.

