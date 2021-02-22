Puducherry, February 22: The Congress-led govt of V Narayanasamy lost majority during the trust vote in the Puducherry assembly on Monday. Puducherry legislative assembly speaker VP Sivakolundhu announced that the ruling government lost majority as V Narayannasamy and Congress MLAs walked out of the assembly. Narayansamy also submitted his resignation to governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan as his government fell after losing majority. Puducherry Political Crisis: V Narayanasamy Government in Minority After 4th Congress MLA Resigns.

On February 21, two MLAs of the ruling alliance resigned, taking the strength of the coalition to 12 in the 33-member assembly. Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan, who took as additional charge of Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, on February 18 directed the Chief Minister to prove his majority in Assembly.

On Sunday, Congress' K Lakshminarayanan and DMK's K Venkatesan announced their resignations. All India NR Congress founder-leader N Rangasamy, who is the Leader of Opposition, had claimed that the government had lost its majority after four of the MLAs of the ruling party resigned in the last 25 days. Since July last year, seven MLAs of the Congress-led alliance had resigned from the government. Kiran Bedi Thanks Govt of India For a 'Lifetime Experience in Serving Puducherry' After Being Removed as L-G.

At present, the Congress has only nine legislators in the assembly, while two are from DMK and one independent. Meanwhile, the opposition has 14 members in the House out of 26. The AINRC has seven MLAs and its ally AIADMK four. The Chief Minister has accused the BJP of engineering defections. He also alleged that the Centre undermined the union territory and deprived it of funds. Narayanasamy exuded confidence in coming back to the power.

