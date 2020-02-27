Rahul Gandhi Remembers Judge Loya ‘Who Wasn’t Transferred’ Amid Row Over Justice Muralidhar's Transfer, Union Minster RS Prasad Says ‘Congress Politicising Routine Transfer’

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, February 27: The transferring of Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court has sparked a political storm. Muralidhar was hearing the cases related to North East Delhi violence over CAA that resulted in at least 30 casualties. Criticising the Centre, former Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi remembered special CBI Judge BH Loya. Justice Muralidhar Transferred to Punjab & Haryana High Court, Will No Longer Hear Plea on Delhi Violence.

"Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn't transferred," Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Thursday. Judge Loya, who war hearing Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case died of cardiac arrest on December 1, 2014, when he went to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter in Nagpur. Activists and family had suspected a foul play in Judge's sudden death.

Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn’t transferred. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 27, 2020

Reacting to Gandhi's statement, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Congress is politicising a routine transfer. "Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected Congress Party and hence it's hell-bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them," he said.

Union Minister RS Prasad: By politicizing a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected Congress Party & hence it's hell-bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them. https://t.co/M45oL7muq4 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

The Union Minister informed that transfer of Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to recommendation dated 12.02.2020 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. "While transferring the judge consent of the judge is taken. The well-settled process has been followed," Prasad said.