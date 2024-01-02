Jaipur, January 2: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday went for a walk in City Park during which he relayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of a "Fit India". A spokesperson said Sharma walked in the City Park in Jaipur's Mansarovar area. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Offers Prayers at Giriraj Parikrama Marg Shrinathji Temple in Mathura (Watch Video).

During this, he called for making a significant contribution towards realising the resolution of Modi's "Fit India" campaign. Many people out on their walks were seen walking with Sharma and taking pictures with him. Bhajan Lal Sharma Accident Video: Rajasthan CM's Car Veers Off Road, Gets Stuck in Sewer; No Injuries Reported.

Bhajan Lal Sharma Goes Out For Morning Walk:

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma meets people during a morning walk in Mansarovar City Walk, Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/dpEjEoG3TB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 2, 2024

During the 108th episode of his "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast on December 31, Modi emphasised physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for "Fit India". Sharma relayed the prime minister's message and said every person should promote "physical activity".