Jaipur, July 26: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has received Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's fresh proposal to start Assembly session from July 31, 2020. The agenda for the assembly session is to discuss the novel coronavirus crisis and other bills. There is no mention of floor test in the proposal, news agency ANI quoted its sources as saying. Congress to Hold Nationwide Online Campaign 'Speak Up for Democracy' Against BJP's 'Constant Attempts' to Topple Elected Govts.

The Governor had turned down earlier proposal pointing out that it did not mention a reason or a date for the assembly session. Meanwhile, the Congress party is planning a nationwide protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Rajasthan political crisis on Monday.

ANI Tweet:

Rajasthan Govt proposal to Governor asks to start Assembly Session from July 31st, proposes discussion on Coronavirus and other Bills. No mention of floor test in proposal: Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

Earlier, the Congress government, which is facing a rebellion by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs, said that it wants to hold Assembly session to prove majority. On Friday, the Governor asked the ruling government why it wanted to call a session to prove its majority if it already has one.

In his note to Ashok Gehlot government, Governor Mishra said “no one is above Constitutional dignity and no pressure politics should be resorted to.” He said that no date was mentioned in the Cabinet note, adding that the government has also not given any reason to call the session at such shorting notice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).