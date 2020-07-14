Jaipur, July 14: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Tribal Party MLA Rajkumar Rot on Tuesday released a video accusing the Rajasthan Police of taking away his car keys for no reason after stopping him midway when he was on his way from Jaipur to his Assembly seat of Dungarpur.

Speaking to IANS, Rot said, "We were stopped and tortured by policemen when we were going to our Assembly area from Jaipur on Tuesday at around 12 noon. A police van came, stopped us and took away our vehicle keys leaving us stranded for we could not even start the vehicle and were sitting inside packed in sweltering heat."

Rot further said that he called the concerned officials and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also informed of the police misbehaviour. Rajasthan Political Crisis: No One Can Take Away the Fact That Sachin Pilot Worked with Dedication for Congress, Says Jitin Prasada.

"CM coordinated with officials and our keys were returned later," he said, adding "Police were talking all nonsense, saying that our life is in danger."

Watch: BTP MLA Rajkumar Roat Alleges ‘Hostage-Like Situation’.

Meanwhile, when asked with whom does their party stand with respect to rival Pilot and Gehlot camps, he said, "We will have a meeting in a day or two to take a stand."

"At this point of time, we are standing indifferent to either group. We are neither in Gehlot camp nor in Pilot camp," he added.

In fact, Pilot's media manager also shared videos of some BTP MLAs tacitly supporting him, however, Rot said the party will decide on it soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).