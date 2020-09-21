New Delhi, September 21: A day after Rajya Sabha witnessed huge ruckus over two farm-related bills, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suspended eight members of the House for a week for "unruly behaviour" with the Chair. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suspended Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim. Agricultural Reforms Bills Passed in Rajya Sabha: How Will Centre Ensure Farmers Get MSP, Asks P Chidambaram.

"It was a bad day for Rajya Sabha yesterday when some members came to the well of the House. Deputy Chairman was physically threatened. He was obstructed from doing his duty. This is unfortunate & condemnable. I suggest to MPs, please do some introspection," Naidu said. The Vice President also refused to admit no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh. Farm Bills Row: Rajnath Singh Assures Farmers as 'Farmer Myself', Slams Opposition For Rajya Sabha Ruckus.

The opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for his "anti-democratic and anti-parliamentary conduct" in the passage of farm-related Bills on Sunday when the upper house of Parliament saw a massive ruckus. An aggressive Derek O'Brien of the TMC, approached the Chair and was heard saying, "You cannot do this".

BJP MPs alleged Derek O'Brien tore the rule book in front of the Deputy Chairman, a charge denied by the TMC lawmaker. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was seen in the well, clapping in front of the Chair.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).