New Delhi, October 9: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said the Dalit leader's enduring legacy will continue to inspire people dedicated to public service. In his condolence message to Paswan's son and Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan, Rahul Gandhi said: "I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of your father. We have lost a veteran leader, who left a lasting imprint on politics and public service in both Bihar and our nation." Ram Vilas Paswan Funeral: LJP Founder's Last Rites Tomorrow in Patna, Former Union Minister to be Cremated With State Honours.

The Congress leader said that in his illustrious public life spanning over five decades, he gave voice to the most marginalised sections of society and defended the rights of the poor and the vulnerable. Rahul recalled that as an MP and a Union Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan voiced their interests and concerns with passion. Ram Vilas Paswan Dies: Anti-Emergency Icon, Janata Party Face and Socialist Who Glided With UPA, NDA – A Look at The Former LJP Chief's Political Journey.

Rahul Gandhi's Condolence Message on Ram Vilas Paswan's Demise:

Shri @RahulGandhi's letter of condolence to Shri Chirag Paswan on the passing away of his father, Union Minister, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. pic.twitter.com/PP63vOgUGt — Congress (@INCIndia) October 9, 2020

Rahul Gandhi Pays Last Respects to Ram Vilas Paswan:

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. The LJP leader passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Bsvrw0MkJz — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

"His unwavering commitment to social justice and equality is particularly relevant in these times. His enduring legacy will continue to inspire people dedicated to public service." Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last on Thursday night at Fortis Hospital here, days after undergoing heart surgery.

