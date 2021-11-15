With a constantly evolving world, the dynamics of power politics have also changed. The rapid surge in digitization has touched almost every aspect of life. The old traditional way of contesting and winning the elections is no longer effective. Digital media and technology play an important role in shaping up the destiny of a state or a country by influencing people and connecting them to one’s core ideology.

It is very crucial to understand the mindset of the voters and accordingly strategize the plan in order to pull off a successful election. Political Strategists and analysts are the ones responsible for designing political campaigns and maximizing a broader online outreach for political parties in a war room. Catering to the same is Rishi Dubey, a young Political Strategist, Poll Tactician and the founder of PR Baba Pvt Ltd, who through his deep understanding of politics has been successful in designing several campaigns for various parties across India.

Since 2014, there has been a shift in the way politics is done in our country. Political parties now tend to collaborate with experienced Political Strategists and Poll Tacticians to increase their chances of being victorious in the elections by conducting surveys, gathering electorate data, doing a SWOT analysis, and coming up with a solid election campaign that aims to increase the outreach of the party both online and in the field. Rishi Dubey explains what is the significance of an effective war room strategy that helps political parties inching close to the victory line.

Research and Data Collection are prominent

The first and foremost step of a political consultancy is to gather data. Trained professionals are hired and sent to different constituencies in order to do surveys. The aim of these surveys is to get an idea of what’s going on in the minds of the electorates. These surveys are an effective modern-day tool to know about the difficulties and demands of the common people. It also involves gathering other data like the number of voters in a constituency, religion, and caste-based voters data, gender-based voter data, and data from the last concluded election.

This data is the gateway to cracking an election and is thoroughly studied by professionals sitting in the war room and accordingly they break down the gathered data and information and come up with a credible future course of action.

Enhancing Reach of Social Media Campaigns

Political campaigns now are not only restricted to posters and hoardings but with digitization becoming a new norm in India, the importance of social media can’t be ignored. Political strategists and tacticians are very much aware of the potential of social media as the youth dedicate most of their time to that. The war room uses this to their advantage while designing campaigns as with the help of social media they are able to target a broader audience.

They are able to get loads of information regarding voters' likes and dislikes as well as their valuable feedback and this helps them design their strategy accordingly. The experts sitting in the war room design the online campaign of a political party after studying the gathered information and the sole aim is to reach out to the maximum number of people and convince them to vote for the political party through means of tweets, articles, Instagram posts, and trends.

Builds a Credible Image

Building a positive image of the political party is one of the important roles the war room plays through means of innovative ideas. Catchy slogans, creative banners, and speech writing are few ways through which political strategists build a positive image of a political party. They help roll out initiatives that cater to your vote bank and also work on the idea of how to connect more and more people to the party.

Tracking, managing, and countering a negative campaign initiated by the rivals is what the people sitting in the war room are tasked for. Political strategists and Poll Tacticians also ensure that there is huge visibility of the political parties on the ground and people have a positive perception of the party. They oversee that welfare schemes like water, free ration, and healthcare facilities reach the lowest level at the grassroots. The primary task is to share the right message that centers on a specific cause or objective that helps shape/ change/ influence public opinions in the desired direction.

Keeping the aforementioned points in mind, Rishi Dubey has created a niche in the domain of political consulting. He makes sure that every time he enters into a war room to design a political campaign, it is effective enough to connect with the voters, eventually helping the political party to cross the victory line. With his hold over the subject of politics, he, in the capacity of a political strategist and advisor, has surely changed the dynamics of the corridors of power.