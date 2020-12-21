New Delhi, December 21: West Bengal assembly elections are due next year. BJP is eyeing for victory in the state which has been a left stronghold. TMC's Mamata Banerjee is determined to revive her tenure in office. Ahead of the elections, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday predicted a crushing defeat for the saffron party. Kishor took to Twitter and said that the BJP will struggle to secure 'double digits' the upcoming elections, adding that he will leave Twitter if the party does 'any better'. Mamata Banerjee Signs Election Strategist Prashant Kishor as BJP Eyes to West Bengal From TMC in 2021.

He wrote, "For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! " Kishor targeted 'supportive media' to create to hype the BJP's power in the state, while in reality the party does not have a bright future in the state. Prashant Kishor's I-PAC to Work For DMK in Framing Poll Strategy For Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021.

Read the Tweet Here:

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

The former politician has an impressive track record for developing and executing winning strategies for various political parties. Kishor's first major campaign had been for Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2011. In 2014, the Citizens for Accountable Governance - a poll campaign group conceptualised by him - led Modi and the BJP to an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha elections. Over the years Kishor has worked with several political parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and the DMK.

BJP and TMC have come face to face in West Bengal and are determined to oust each other. Before the elections, many TMC leaders and ministers have defied Mamata Banerjee and joined hands with the saffron party. BJP's national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have already visited the states in order to garner support for the assembly elections 2021.

